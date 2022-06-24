Nate Diaz wants to leave UFC, but first must get past 'very competitive' Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz wants to fight out the last fight on his UFC contract and leave the company. According to Michael Bisping, he'll have to get through Khamzat Chimaev to make that happen.

Bisping gave his thoughts on the Diaz situation during a new live chat with fans on YouTube. Asked what was next for the younger Diaz brother, 'The Count' said he expected to see Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev added to the UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards card in August. He said:

"The reality is ... yeah Nate Diaz has been great for the UFC. He's provided so much entertainment, he's been one of the biggest stars for a long long time. But he's leaving. So they're not going to - or I wouldn't, I can't speak for the UFC - you're going to give him a very competitive fight. You're not going to give him a fight that sets him up for even more stardom that he can have greater success outside the UFC."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Taking a piss on the ufc pi

"If you're going to have to pay him what he's worth, which is a lot of money, then you're going to give him a real fight, and Khamzat Chimaev would tick all those boxes. And then God forbid Leon vs. Usman, somebody gets injured, there's the perfect backup fight."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Nate Diaz's future below:

There is definitely something disturbing about the idea of the UFC trying to bury Diaz against the toughest opponent they can find for him just so he leaves the promotion with less star power. However, it does track with how the UFC has historically played hardball with fighters that are looking to fight elsewhere.

The UFC has offered Chimaev to Diaz at least twice, and only have to offer Diaz three fights a year. If he refuses the match-ups they make for him, they don't legally have to offer him any alternatives. That may be why Diaz is putting so much pressure on them via social media: public pressure is one of the only tools he has left to get a fight.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his bitchass is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July

Nate Diaz probably should fight Jake Paul next, says Dana White

In the latest back and forth between Nate Diaz and UFC president Dana White, Diaz suggested he wanted to be released from the UFC so he could box Jake Paul. A frustrated White said the bout made sense given Diaz's recent record.

"Nate's won one fight in five years, so we're trying to figure this thing out with him. He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul. That's a fight that makes sense."

Unfortunately for Diaz, it's unlikely the UFC will actually release him as he's asking. And with a big money Conor McGregor fight possible sometime in the future, there's little incentive for the promotion to hurry up and book Diaz either.

