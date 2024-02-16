"Neal is soft for that" - Fans react to Ian Garry and Geoff Neal reconciling in the fighter hotel after their conflicts leading to UFC 298

Ahead of their highly anticipated welterweight clash at UFC 298, Ian Garry and Geoff Neal crossed paths in the fighter hotel.

Garry had his son in his arms during his interaction with 'Handz of Steel'.

'The Future' uploaded a clip of their interaction to his Instagram account.

Check it out below:

The clip got the attention of several MMA fans, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts on it.

One individual criticized Neal for his reaction and mentioned the time Garry wore a T-shirt with 'Handz of Steel's' mugshot on it.

"Neal is soft for that. Wearing your mugshot on a t shirt is the ultimate disrespect!"

Another person came in the 33-year-old's defense, arguing that Neal did the right thing as 'The Future' was accompanied by his son.

"For those saying Geoff is soft, what dude is going to verbally or physically assault another guy holding his child? Especially when you’re going to get paid to fight him in a few days? Do any of you actually think about the s**t you say?"

One MMA fan accused Garry of using his child as a shield to avoid any altercation.

"Ian walking around using his kid as armor is so fu**ing weak."

One user praised 'The Future', saying it was "genius" on his part to carry his son around the hotel.

"Genius really, everyone on the roster wants to hurt you so just carry a cute baby around with you as a protection spell."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Ian Garry and Geoff Neal's interaction [Image credits: @mma_orbit on 'X']

Geoff Neal speaks about his upcoming clash against Ian Garry at UFC 298

Geoff Neal has made his prediction for the upcoming clash against Ian Garry at UFC 298. 'Handz of Steel' recently did an interview with James Lynch for Fanatics View, wherein he predicted a stoppage victory over 'The Future' in the second or third round of the fight.

"I feel like I'm gonna take him out in the second round. Second round, maybe early third round."

Check out his comments below (10:06):