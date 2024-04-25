"Need this fight to save UFC 303" - Fans react as Ian Garry takes aim at Colby Covington with 'missing person' callout

Fans are more than ready to see Ian Garry vs. Colby Covington go down.

The rivalry between 'The Future' and 'Chaos' has become one of the more popular ones in the UFC at the moment. Following Garry's victory over Geoff Neal in February, he called for a fight against Covington. The former interim champion responded with a video callout, and the feud was on.

While the two welterweight contenders have shown interest in fighting each other, they've failed to strike a deal. Over the last few days, it's been Garry who's taken to social media, alleging that Covington won't sign the contract to face him.

The likely date and location for Ian Garry vs. Colby Covington is UFC 303 on June 29. The Irishman has repeatedly teased that the two will meet on the undercard of Conor McGregor's return against Michael Chandler. Earlier today, Garry put up a post with that date listed as well.

On X, fans reacted to Garry's post with a lot of excitement. One fan opined that the welterweight clash needed to "save" UFC 303, with the poster writing:

"Need this fight to save UFC 303"

Ian Garry taunts Colby Covington in private messages over fight talks

Ian Garry and Colby Covington have traded words in public, but they're also taking shots at each other in private.

As of now, it remains to be seen if the two welterweights will collide at UFC 303 this summer. However, it seems that the Irishman is trying his hardest to get the fight signed.

While 'The Future' slammed the wrestler on social media, he's also taunting him in private. Earlier this week, Garry took to Instagram to release his side of his private DMs with Covington.

In an Instagram post, Ian Garry released his private message to Colby Covington, and it was a simple one. 'The Future' wrote to his rival that there's no reason for him not to fight him, having healed up from the foot injury that he suffered in December.

Garry wrote to Covington:

"Stop being a p***** your foot is fine agree to the fight. You can't talk all that s**** and not back it up COWARD"

