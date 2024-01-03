"Never forget your roots" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's grateful post thanking his mother for sending him to an all-Irish School

Conor McGregor expressed gratitude to his mother, Margaret McGregor, for enrolling him in an all-Irish school during his childhood.

The former two-division UFC champion, born in Dublin, Ireland, was raised in Crumlin. He attended Irish-language schools for both primary and secondary education, starting with Gaelscoil Scoil Mológa in Harold's Cross and later continuing at Gaelcholáiste Coláiste de hÍde in Tallaght. It was during his secondary education that he developed a fervor for sports.

'The Notorious' has consistently demonstrated his affection for his native land, and his strong sense of patriotism has become more evident to the public, particularly in recent times, as he's voiced his displeasure towards the Irish government and its policies.

McGregor recently responded to a news article on X discussing the notion of whether teaching Irish to the younger generation could be considered regressive. In his post, he conveyed appreciation to his mother for enrolling him in an Irish school:

"Gabhaim buíochas le mo mháthair gach lá as mé a chur chuig Scoil LánGhaeilge. I thank my mother every single day for sending me to an all Irish School. Éire Abú! 🇮🇪 Ireland to victory! 🇮🇪"

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

Fans responded to McGregor's post with a variety of reactions.

One wrote:

"Standing strong! Cheers Conor!"

Another commented:

"They’re trying to destroy the national identity"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Never forget your roots."

"It's wonderful to see such appreciation for cultural education. Attending an all-Irish school must have provided a deep connection to your heritage. Celebrating and preserving one's language and culture is invaluable."

Conor McGregor announces UFC return showdown with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor's return to the UFC has ignited substantial discussion within the MMA community in recent times.

'The Notorious' has been inactive since sustaining a leg injury during his last bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Despite his role as an opposing coach against Michael Chandler on 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31 and plans for a late 2023 fight, McGregor's absence from the USADA testing pool resulted in a delay in the anticipated bout.

McGregor affirmed on Sunday that he will face 'Iron' on June 29 at a UFC event in Las Vegas. He added that the fight will be fought at 185 pounds:

"Ladies and gentlemen, a Happy New Year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor, the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week, June 29... and the opponent, Michael Chandler. And the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

The MMA organization has yet to make a formal announcement about a match for McGregor or Chandler. However, this year's International Fight Week event is reportedly slated for June 29.