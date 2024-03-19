"Never give up until the last second" - 'Buchecha' on how he persevered through his toughest battles on the mats

Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida said his extensive experience in the sport has helped him in his transition to competing in MMA under the ONE Championship banner. In particular, the value of never quiting and perseverance.

The 33-year-old American Top Team and Evolve MMA heavyweight star started his MMA journey in September 2021 and has had a lot success doing it, winning four of his five matches so far, all by way of finishes in the opening round.

Through the course of it, he has tapped on his background as a BJJ fighter, not only in terms of fighting skills, but also on the mental side of competition, especially in staying the course and showing no let-up.

'Buchecha' spoke about it on the YouTube channel of Renzo Gracie Academy Dubai, sharing:

"So it doesn't matter how bad things are. I always believe that I'm going to overcome the situation and get a submission even if it's like two seconds left on the clock, it's still time. So I'm still going to fight until the end. So there's no really specific move but more like a mindset to never give up until the last second of the fight."

Check out what he had to say below:

'Buchecha' absorbed his first defeat in ONE back in August at the hands of Senagalese fighter Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane by unanimous decision.

While he slumped to the defeat, the Brazilian legend put up a gallant stand that left him and 'Reug Reug' totally exhausted through their three-round back-and-forth.

As disappointing as the outcome was, 'Buchecha' said he would use the defeat as a learning experience to come back a better MMA fighter.

'Buchecha' eager to get his 2024 ONE campaign going

ONE heavyweight MMA fighter Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is eager to start his 2024 ONE Championship campaign, and he is willing to take on anybody in his division.

The BJJ legend is out to bounce back after being dealt his first defeat in five matches under ONE in his last fight in August. He was edged out by Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane by unanimous decision. The defeat effectively ended his string of first-round finishes to begin his ONE campaign.

Speaking on the Jaxxon Podcast, the American Top Team/Evolve MMA fighter said he is now ready to plunge back into action and it does not matter who he is pitted against, saying:

"I don't have anyone specific I'd like to fight next, no one specific, you know. Just like day by day, fighting one fight at the time, but I don't have like, 'Oh I want to fight this guy.'"

Watch the full interview below:

'Buchecha' made his promotional debut in September 2021 and said he has been enjoying his time competing in ONE. He is looking to pile up the wins again to earn a shot at the world title currently held by three-division king Anatoly Malykhin of Russia.