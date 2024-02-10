"Never seen the UFC working hard” - Ali Abdelaziz seemingly blasts matchmakers after Umar Nurmagomedov accepts a bout with promotional debutant

Ali Abdelaziz appeared to let his feelings be known about Umar Nurmagomedov's struggles with getting a fight book following the Dagestani's recent fight announcement.

The MMA manager did not seem pleased with the delays faced by his client, due to the promotional matchmakers apparent inability to find a suitable opponent.

Nurmagomedov will now take on Bekzat Almakhan, a promotional debutant, at UFC Vegas 87, as per a recent announcement. After the bout was announced, MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter shared his thoughts on the bantamweight division's ranked fighters seemingly avoiding a fight with 'Young Eagle'.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"It's safe to say that ranked bantamweights are not signing to face Umar when he's facing a newcomer (according to this report) on a card reportedly headlined by Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev."

A debate between Bronsteter and a fan then ensued about Umar Nurmagomedov's struggles with finding an opponent, to which Abdelaziz wrote the following:

"I never seen ufc working hard to find somebody to fight. He’s a lot more harder to get Fight! for then Islam, Kamaru Usman, and Khabib."

Cory Sandhagen reflects on "playing ball" with the UFC to fight Umar Nurmagomedov

Cory Sandhagen was scheduled to face Umar Nurmagomedov in the main event of last year's UFC Nashville card. However, several weeks before the bout, 'Young Eagle' suffered a serious shoulder injury that ruled him out of the fight.

Nurmagomedov is currently unbeaten in MMA with a record of 16-0. He has claimed on several occasions that the bantamweights ranked ahead of him are avoiding him.

Sandhagen's decision to accept a matchup with the Dagestani was even criticized by current champion Sean O'Malley.

Prior to Nurmagomedov's new opponent being disclosed, he took to X to announce that he had finally found a willing challenger. There was speculation from fans that the promotion had rebooked the original UFC Nashville main event.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, 'The Sandman' addressed those speculations, and reflected on his decision to accept a bout with 'Young Eagle'. He said:

"I actually didn't know he had a fight scheduled, it's not against me. I don't know who it's against. The Umar one was a bit of a tough one because I do feel like I was playing ball for the UFC by giving him a shot when he's only four fights into his career. The guy pulls out of more fights than he's been in. That's just the truth of the matter."

Listen to Sandhagen discuss his bout with Umar Nurmagomedov below (12:15):