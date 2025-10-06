"Never stop fighting the good fight!" - Khalil Rountree Jr.'s inspirational message wins fans over despite UFC 320 heartbreak

Khalil Rountree Jr. left the UFC 320 octagon with a tough loss, but he walked away having gained valuable lessons. He started strong against Jiri Prochazka, controlling the first two rounds with precise strikes and consistent pressure that earned him an early advantage on the scorecards.
Prochazka’s relentless and unpredictable style became the deciding factor in the third round, as a barrage of punches, kicks, and elbows culminated in a knockout at the 3:04 mark. Despite the setback, Rountree quickly shifted focus to gratitude and perseverance. He took to Instagram to reflect on the loss, writing:
"Close. So Close. I’m ok, I’m in good spirits. I’m grateful for every positive message and every comment expressing support for what I give to this sport. To say I’ll be back is an understatement. Never stop living! Never stop fighting the good fight! For yourself, for your families, for humanity till the end. Losses hurt, not only me."
He added:
"@ufc nothing but appreciation for the platform and all of the staff that make it happen for us. I’m here for a while, you will all see me in there again next year, and win lose or draw I’ll always fight until the last drop."
Check out Khalil Rountree Jr.'s Instagram post below:
Several fans reacted to the post, with Hollywood icon Chuck Norris commenting:
"What a fight! Keep your head high, Khalil. Every warrior faces setbacks, you’ll be back stronger than ever."
His wife, Mia Kan,g wrote:
"The strongest man on this planet. There is no one like you."
Meanwhile, other fans commented:
"True inspiration, you showed why you’re my favorite fighter last night, even in defeat."
"Awesome entertaining fight between two high-level martial artists."
"You [are] still a champ in my book."
Check out some of the reactions below:
Dana White reacts to the final round between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320
UFC CEO Dana White praised the thrilling third round between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320. Rountree Jr. dominated the first two rounds, landing significant strikes and controlling the pace.
Prochazka weathered the storm and mounted a furious comeback in the third. White described the fight as exactly what was expected from two elite light heavyweights. Speaking at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, he said:
“Incredible. I mean, to be honest with you, as we were talking about this fight leading up to it, that’s what we thought all three rounds were gonna be if it went that far.”
