"Never trust drug addicts" - Redditors mercilessly troll fan for spending $10,000 to attend Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler with girlfriend

Reddit users recently mocked a fight fan who claimed to have spent a hefty sum to attend the welterweight showdown between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at UFC 303 with his girlfriend.

'The Notorious' is targeted to make his highly anticipated return to the octagon after a hiatus of nearly three years. The opposing coaches from 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31 are set to clash on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

However, recent developments have raised concerns within the MMA community about the likelihood of the matchup taking place. The UFC recently canceled the pre-fight press conference for UFC 303, which was scheduled for June 3 in Dublin, Ireland, without providing a specific reason or a rescheduled date.

Amplifying the suspense, reports emerged indicating that McGregor may have suffered an injury during his training camp and is contemplating withdrawal from the event. However, the UFC has yet to issue an official statement.

A Reddit user, going by the username DiscombobulatedMix37, recently asserted that he shelled out nearly $10,000 on tickets, hotel accommodation, and various other expenses to attend UFC 303 with his girlfriend. He asked whether the UFC would provide reimbursement if the fight were to be canceled.

Other Reddit users ridiculed the fan for anticipating compensation from the UFC, arguing that they were preemptively assuming the event would be canceled because of 'The Notorious'.

One fan wrote:

"The real fight you paid for is the upcoming one with your girlfriend."

Another wrote:

"I’m sorry to hear that, dude. The UFC should refund your money, at the very least. They did that when Jon Jones dropped out of his last fight. But let this be a lesson to never trust drug addicts."

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: r/ufc on Reddit

Last month, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that the UFC 303 pay-per-view event set a new record-breaking gate, exceeding $20 million in ticket sales. The achievement marks the MMA promotion's first live gate to reach such a notable financial milestone.

According to Forbes, tickets for the June 29 event were priced at a minimum of $1,010, with prices soaring as high as $22,500 for VIP experience passes.

Ariel Helwani asserts Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler showdown at UFC 303 is inevitable

During Wednesday's episode of The MMA Hour podcast, Ariel Helwani provided a significant update, expressing positivity about the current status of the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler showdown at UFC 303.

However, the MMA journalist reported that the UFC was exploring contingency plans and had begun talks with other fighters as potential substitutes if needed. Additionally, Helwani affirmed that, as of now, the fight appears to be on track to take place on June 29.

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:

