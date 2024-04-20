"Nice chests" - Jake Paul, Ryan Garcia, and more react to Mike Tyson's impromptu "brawl" against former heavyweight champ Shannon Briggs

Jake Paul was among the many people who reacted to Mike Tyson and Shannon Briggs playfully fighting in the streets after reuniting.

On July 20, Tyson will return to the boxing in arguably the most controversial fight of his legendary career. The 57-year-old, 58 once the event takes place, is taking on 27-year-old Paul in an eight-round exhibition bout at heavyweight.

'Iron' took time away from training to meet with an old friend, Briggs. The heavyweight boxers have a strong relationship because they were both born in Brooklyn, New York, leading to a wholesome interaction caught on film.

Tyson and Briggs removed their shirts and pretended to fight in the street while fans cheered them out. The footage was posted on Instagram by 'Iron' with the following caption:

"Brownsville's finest always ready for a brawl. Love this guy @cannon_briggs"

The Instagram comment section was filled with fighters and fans enjoying the interaction between Tyson and Briggs. Among those reacting was Paul, who had this to say while training to fight 'Iron':

"Nice chests"

Meanwhile, the Instagram comment section featured other various reactions, alongside that of Ryan Garcia. Garcia said:

"Let me join next"

Other fans said:

"Use me as the I was scared button"

"This is the fight that should be happening Not Tyson and Paul"

Instagram comments

Watch the exchange between Mike Tyson and Shannon Briggs below:

What are the betting odds for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?

According to Bovada, Jake Paul is listed as a -170 betting favorite, with Mike Tyson closely being as a +130 underdog.

In February 2023, Paul suffered his lone professional boxing loss in a split decision against Tommy Fury. Since then, 'The Problem Child' has bounced back with three consecutive wins, including back-to-back first-round knockouts against Andre August and Ryan Bourland to extend his record to 9-1.

As for Tyson, he hasn't fought since a November 2020 exhibition boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. The living legends battled for eight two-minute rounds before the highly-anticipated matchup ended in a draw.

Therefore, anyone looking to wager on Paul vs. Tyson should be cautious of the exhibition ruleset. There's a small chance a similar result to Tyson vs. Jones happens where a winner isn't crowned.