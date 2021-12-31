Michael Bisping names the UFC veteran he would like to see Nick Diaz fight next

Michael Bisping would like to see Nick Diaz fight Donald Cerrone next.

After a six-year hiatus, the former Strikeforce welterweight champion returned to the octagon for a rematch against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in September 2021.

After a hard-fought bout, Diaz verbally submitted in the third round after being knocked down by strikes. Following the result, Dana White said the 38-year-old should hang up his gloves as he clearly doesn't "love" fighting anymore.

During a Q&A on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping suggested he wants to see Nick Diaz fight again and named Donald Cerrone as a suitable opponent.

"I would like to see him [Nick Diaz] fight and I would like to see Cowboy. That's a really good suggestion but it looks like Cowboy's fighting Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett."

Check out the entire Q&A below:

Josh Thomson thinks Nick Diaz should fight again

Josh Thomson believes Nick Diaz should compete again despite his showing against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

Thomson thinks the older Diaz brother shouldn't hang up his gloves just because of one fight and should try again after dedicating a lot of time to jiu-jitsu and wrestling. He said on the Weighing In podcast:

"I don't think he should retire. I think he should fight again. But I think he needs to spend and dedicate a lot of time to the jiu-jitsu aspect of it, maybe more of the wrestling; try to get himself back on track. The first fight is never the easiest to come back to. The crowd, the energy, the anxiety, the fight preparation, the week of, the interviews, all those things, after being away for so long, is something new. You have to re-develop yourself. You have to re-invent yourself to understand how this all works."

Catch Thomson's take on Diaz's future in the video below:

It remains to be seen whether Nick Diaz still has what it takes to compete at a high level. Judging by his latest showing, it seems retirement is edging ever closer for the Stockton native.

Edited by Harvey Leonard