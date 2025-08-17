Nick Diaz's coach slams rehab release claims "perpetuated" by ex-girlfriend: "Doing well and flourishing"

Nick Diaz’s name has been dragged into controversy again. His rumored ex-girlfriend has now claimed that he had been given a release date.The post circulated on Instagram with a celebratory tone, saying Diaz would be back home by November 12. However, Diaz’s team took to social media to set the record straight. According to his strength and recovery coach, Jose Garcia, the story is false and has been perpetuated by someone who is currently facing legal issues with Diaz.Court records indicate the ex-girlfriend recently violated a restraining order and was booked in San Joaquin County Jail on charges related to that case. This latest post about the UFC star's supposed release date was dismissed as another attempt to create confusion around his situation.Garcia took to Instagram and wrote:&quot;To address concerns from Nick Diaz’s family, allegations have surfaced that his ex-girlfriend is falsely claiming his release on a specific date. Please do not believe these rumors perpetuated by this individual. The court is involved in the eviction and restraining order against the ex-girlfriend, who recently breached the court order. Nick is doing well and flourishing in his current residence and will not be returning to Stockton soon, as it is in his best interest.&quot;He added:&quot;Nick’s mental and physical health are excellent. It is heartening to see him thrive with a supportive network. We all want to see him live a successful life and deserve a better life. Nick is capable of moving forward without his unstable ex-girlfriend, who has tried to undermine his recovery. Additional updates will follow. Thank you for your concerns and support. We all want Nick to live a better life that he deserves.&quot;Check out Jose Garcia's Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Cesar Gracie detailed social media control by Nick Diaz’s alleged ex-girlfriendCesar Gracie, in the past, pulled back the curtain on troubling details surrounding Nick Diaz’s personal life.He revealed that Diaz’s social media accounts had been taken over by his rumored ex-girlfriend, with posts and sponsorships being run without Diaz’s knowledge or financial benefit. Gracie also stated that the ex-girlfriend had gained control of Diaz’s house. Speaking in an interview with LEGACY TV, he said:“Crazy ex-girlfriend. You know what I mean? We've all had them... You got shady characters. Nick went through some really dark times. He was hanging out with people he shouldn't have been hanging out with. Those people that came into his life for a while there... They apparently took his internet, his Twitter, his Instagram, and they got control of it. He hasn't had control of it.&quot;