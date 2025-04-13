Nina-Marie Daniele films Dave Portnoy losing it as Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell locked horns at UFC 314

Nina-Marie Daniele and American businessman Dave Portnoy were in attendance for UFC 314. Daniele captured Portnoy's reaction when Bruce Buffer announced Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva before their fight.

During the introduction, Portnoy was captured wearing his traditional yarmulke and waving the Israeli flag. His actions were a clear condemnation of previous comments made by Mitchell regarding Nazi ideologies and the Jewish community.

Earlier this year, 'Thug Nasty' caused chaos with his controversial views supporting the genocidal dictator. As a result, Mitchell faced backlash from fans, fighters, as well as UFC CEO Dana White, who stated:

"I've heard a lot of dumb, ignorant sh*t in my day, this one's probably the worst."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Deeply offended by Mitchell's past statements, Portnoy made it clear with his actions that he was cheering for 'Lord,' hoping he would punish 'Thug Nasty' inside the octagon.

Daniele shared Portnoy's live reaction on X in a post captioned:

"Dave Portnoy made it very clear he is NOT a fan of Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

Portnoy also celebrated Silva's victory on social media by uploading a story on Instagram, captioned:

"Watched the guy who said he loved H**ler get destroyed."

Check out Portnoy's Instagram story below:

Dave Portnoy's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @stoolpresidente on Instagram]

Nina-Marie Daniele breaks silence on curse allegations

Nina-Marie Daniele addressed the curse allegations ahead of the featherweight fight for the vacant strap between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes at UFC 314.

MMA fans have pointed out that all the fighters who appear on Daniele's channel before their fights end up losing. Previously, Daniele filmed vlogs with Alex Pereira and Marvin Vettori in the lead-up to their respective fights, and both suffered defeats.

However, after filming training vlogs with both Volkanovski and Lopes, Daniele confirmed that there will be no 'Nina-curse' at play this time, as both the fighters have appeared in her vlogs. She also jokingly mentioned that the worst outcome for this matchup could be a draw.

