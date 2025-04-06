Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to idea of an 'entire series of videos' of Sean Strickland 'trying to be professional'

Sean Strickland was recently brought up by a fan in the comment section of an Instagram video shared by none other than Nina-Marie Daniele. The polarizing UFC content creator posted a clip of her, Strickland, and a Meta employee, seemingly.
The three were locked in a discussion about Strickland and his activity across Meta platforms, especially Facebook. He was then told about Threads, Meta's answer to X/Twitter. Daniele captioned her post with a question, wondering whether Strickland will hurt the UFC's recent partnership with Meta.
It is one of the most prominent decisions the promotion has made in 2025, and it caused a fan to propose a curious video idea for Daniele.
"We need an entire series of videos of Sean trying to be professional PLEASE"
This immediately drew Daniele's attention, who replied with the following comment:
"OMG we must try this. Like Sean in corporate settings LMAO"
Strickland and Daniele are frequent collaborators, with the ex-UFC middleweight champion appearing in countless of her videos and interviews. In fact, the frequency of the pair's collaborations have even raised the eyebrows of fans, who have picked up on their friendship.
Daniele is seemingly closer to Strickland than she is to any other UFC fighter, and it comes as little surprise that he would be the subject of a video series on her channel.
Check out the clip Nina-Marie Daniele shared of Sean Strickland:
Strickland has never been one to shy away from public exposure, and he is already known for working closely with Daniele, who has even turned up to some of his fights in support of him, so it stands to reason that he wouldn't turn down the suggestion.
Sean Strickland is currently at a career crossroads
After authoring one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, Sean Strickland had a brief reign as the UFC middleweight champion. Unfortunately, he failed to successfully defend his title even once, losing the belt to Dricus du Plessis in a hard-fought competition at UFC 297.
Strickland was certain he had been robbed of a win, and following a convincing win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302, challenged the South African for the middleweight title at UFC 312. However, he suffered a far more lopsided loss, getting his nose broken in a unanimous decision loss.