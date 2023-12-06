Nina-Marie Daniele and Sean Strickland react to GTA 6 characters resembling them amidst speculation that female protagonist is transgender 

A trailer for GTA 6 has finally been released, it has drawn the attention of Nina-Marie Daniele and one of her most frequent collaborators, Sean Strickland. The reason for their reactions stems from the alleged physical resemblance that the video game's protagonists appear to bear to them.

Furthermore, there is an ongoing rumor in some internet circles that the game's female protagonist, known only as 'Lucia' for now, is a transgender woman. However, the rumor has not been confirmed by Rockstar, the developer and publisher behind all GTA video games.

The rumor was first spread by a DramaAlert tweet and has no basis in any factual report about the game. Nevertheless, this was noticed by Nina-Marie Daniele, who felt that the male protagonist's resemblance to Sean Strickland was stronger than Lucia's resemblance to her. She took to X/Twitter to say the following:

"The dude looks like Sean Strickland for sure. The girl is apparently trans according to the internet. Can someone confirm? LOL @SStricklandMMA#GTA6"

Meanwhile, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland also offered his thoughts on his resemblance to the male protagonist. In a recent tweet, he claimed that he'd much rather be part of a video game developed by Rockstar than by EA, who released EA Sports UFC 5, in which he is a playable fighter.

Strickland took further aim at EA, posting the following:

"I'd rather be in @RockstarGames than a EA game... But to EAs credit they give the fans what they want...... we have always wanted to play as a disabled trans female in WW2.. thanks EA....... you really deliver......"

Nina-Marie Daniele's rise as a UFC content creator

Nina-Marie Daniele wasn't always a UFC content creator. She was initially a fairly standard social media influencer on the Instagram scene. She accrued a large number of followers and eventually parlayed her popularity into securing interviews with notable UFC fighters and even the likes of UFC CEO Dana White.

She became especially well-known for interviewing Sean Strickland, who has been a guest in more of her videos than any other fighter, UFC or otherwise. She was also praised by Dana White himself for her efforts as a UFC content creator.