Nina-Marie Daniele shares four-word reaction to Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 'staredown from Wish'

Popular MMA interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele has reacted to social media content creators' impersonation of Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka staredown. Ahead of UFC 313, Daniele was recently spotted with Pereira and Ankalaev, delivering content for her MMA fans.

'Poatan' will be looking to defend his UFC light heavyweight strap this weekend at UFC 313 as he faces top contender Magomed Ankalaev. Heading into this title defense, Pereira successfully made weight at Friday’s official weigh-ins and so did his opponent Ankalaev. With that, the matchup is now official.

Full Violence on Instagram uploaded a hilarious impersonation of Pereira vs. Prochazka 'staredown from Wish' featuring top content creators.

The post was captioned:

"When you buy the PPV off Facebook marketplace 😂"

Check out impersonators' staredown skit of Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka below:

This clip caught the attention of Daniele who wrote:

"LMAOOOOOO this is great 😂"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comment below:

Nina-Marie Daniele's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @fullviolence on Instagram]

Jiri Prochazka wants a third fight with Alex Pereira

After moving to the light heavyweight division, Alex Pereira first beat Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 in July 2023.

At UFC 295, 'Poatan' secured the vacant UFC light heavyweight title when he faced Jiri Prochazka and won by second-round TKO. The two ran it back at UFC 303 and Pereira won again by second-round TKO.

Prochazka recently beat Jamahal Hill at UFC 311. In the post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, he called out 'Poatan' who was in attendance for the pay-per-view. The Czech UFC fighter who now wants a third fight with Pereira, said:

"Like I said. I said that many times in media before maybe you will not believe me that but I wanna f**k man, I want a third fight with Alex Pereira man."

Check out Jiri Prochazka calling out Alex Pereira for a third fight below:

In the future, 'Poatan' could potentially move up to the UFC heavyweight division. Hence, a third matchup with Prochazka seems unlikely anytime soon.

