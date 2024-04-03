"No free pass" - Sean Strickland challenges Michael Chiesa to a fight after 'Maverick' refutes his statements about dog-loving men 

Sean Strickland challenged UFC veteran Michael Chiesa to a fight after the latter chastised him for his views about dog lovers.

Strickland has gained great popularity in recent years for his sociopolitical claims, which many have characterized as deliberately provocative and polarizing.

The 33-year-old claimed that adult males who do not have children, like himself, lead incomplete lives. He emphasized the need to have a family for true masculinity.

Moreover, Strickland claimed that his country, the United States of America, was founded by great men who fought in wars, were proud, and had faith in God. He argued that the America of today includes men who care for dogs but have hollow lives. He labeled them "Boys with Dog Children."

In the meantime, 'Tarzan' made it clear that he has nothing against MMA enthusiast and creator of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy, and he even commended the latter's political views. He did, however, draw attention to the fact that Portnoy and others like him acquire dogs instead of having children to fill a hole in their lives.

One of Strickland's tweets read as follows:

"My girl watches the tiktok sadly, she keeps showing me Miss peaches, the barstool sports guys dog. And I asked my girl "does this man have kids" no. Let me tell you all something if you're a grown a** childless man obsessed about a dog you gotta rethink your life.. rich or poor."

In response to Strickland's tweet above, Chies argued the former middleweight champion should reevaluate his position:

"If you're a grown a** childless man hating on someone for loving a dog... you gotta rethink your life. Rich or poor."

Strickland responded, hinting at a fight between them. He wrote:

''@MikeMav22 I'm not saying you're wrong but you talk a lot of shit to me and you haven't earned that right. You're not just a random person on X. No free pass. I think it's time you get an opportunity to be my equal. Not at the PI but I think it's time.''

Sean O’Malley weighs on Sean Strickland’s mental health issues

Sean Strickland's admission of mental health issues does not come as a huge surprise to UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. Strickland recently told his social media followers that, despite having everything he wants, he occasionally feels mentally unwell and poses a risk to others.

In a recent episode of his podcast, TimboSugar Show, O'Malley shared his thoughts on Strickland's mental health issues. He said:

''Anyone that says that they literally have a desire to kill people probably aren’t doing mentally well. You either love or you hate, and if you want to kill people for no reason. I mean, he’s honest about it, which is f**king pretty crazy.''

