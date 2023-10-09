“No man nor woman should have to go through this” - UFC fighter's heartbreaking message after devastating video from Palestine goes viral

UFC fighter Darren Till sent his thoughts and prayers to those affected by the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

The militant organization Hamas fired over 5,000 rockets at various parts of Israel and started a bloody war with their neighbors. The Israeli forces responded to the attack and a war broke out between the two countries. UFC fighter Darren Till saw a video of a Palestinian man carrying the body of his lifeless daughter from the rubble and had this to say:

"I don’t like getting political on here ever, in fact I don’t take this app serious ever. It’s the worst app of them all. But f**k me this is bad which ever side is in the wrong and quite frankly I don’t know but wow am in tears watching this. No man nor woman should have to go through this."

Take a look at the tweet:

Darren Till's tweet

The UFC fighter could not believe what he saw and it brought him to tears. He did not pick a side between the two countries but hoped that the situation could get resolved before things got worse. The situation between Israel and Palestine is very grim currently and people from all walks of life have been sending their prayers to the people affected by it.

UFC fighter Darren Till reveals that he wants to fight Mike Perry

Darren Till has not fought in almost a year. His last fight came in December 2022 when he lost to Dricus du Plessis. The Brit has just one win in his last six fights and has not been very consistent in the recent past. While on the Overdogs podcast with 'Platinum' Mike Perry, he revealed that he wanted to fight the BKFC fighter next:

"I might have been on a little downward spiral the past year or two in the UFC. I like fighting, I like fist fighting more than I like grappling. I've never turned down a fight and I just want to f***ing fight Mike Perry. We've had our spar, we've had back and forths. All that s**t talking that he was on the stage at the weekend with all these fake YouTubers and all that."

Take a look at the video:

The Liverpudlian made it clear that he wants to fight Mike Perry, who has been doing a lot of trash-talking.