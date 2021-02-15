"How can you beat me? I battered you!" - Darren Till and Mike Perry have a hilarious video interaction on social media

Darren Till and Mike Perry recently had a hilarious video interaction on social media.

Till and Perry had a video conversation on Instagram Live (*Video courtesy: TheMacLife), with both fighters engaging in lighthearted trash talk.

Mike Perry asserted that unlike his last fight – the UFC 255 matchup against Tim Means in which Perry failed to make the welterweight (170 pounds) limit – he’ll make the welterweight limit for a fight against Darren Till.

To this, Till responded by stating that he’ll beat Marvin Vettori and then beat Perry. Till alluded, however, that he’d like to fight Perry at middleweight (185 pounds) rather than welterweight (170 pounds).

Additionally, Mike Perry cited the fact that he had asked for a middleweight bout against Darren Till. Perry added that he’ll put on a good performance in his next fight at welterweight and then ask for a fight at middleweight against Till.

Furthermore, Mike Perry pointed out that he and Darren Till could simply fight for free like they previously did. This is a reference to Perry and Till’s infamous 2018 sparring session that transpired behind closed doors. Both fighters later claimed that they got the better of the other in the said sparring session. Darren Till reverted by stating –

“That was good, wasn’t it? It was good. I beat your a** though, didn’t I?” Mike Perry then contradicted him and suggested that he got the better of Till in the sparring session.

Darren Till continued, “I f*cking battered you. You’re too small, I’ve told you. You’re tiny. How can you beat me? How?” Besides, after Mike Perry claimed that he made Darren Till bleed in the sparring session, Till said, “Stop yourself. Stop your behavior, mate. I know you love me though, mate.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Moreover, Darren Till opined that he and Mike Perry ought to have another sparring session behind closed doors, akin to how they previously did. Till insinuated, however, that this time around, they’ll approach it more as a fight rather than a run-of-the-mill sparring session.

Nevertheless, Mike Perry revealed that he’d like people to watch them fight. Platinum added that a lot of people would want to see how their fight goes.

Darren Till almost served as Mike Perry’s corner man for Perry’s most recent fight at UFC 255

Mike Perry is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Tim Means at UFC 255 in November 2020. Meanwhile, Darren Till is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Robert Whittaker in July 2020.

Ahead of his UFC 255 fight, Mike Perry had auctioned off a spot in his corner. Darren Till offered to pay Perry $5,000 for the spot, but Perry refused to let Till corner him.

Over the past few years, Mike Perry and Darren Till have been engaged in a rather strange feud with one another. They oftentimes engage in trash talk, whilst simultaneously offering each other words of encouragement from time to time.

Now that I’m in @PlatinumPerry ‘s corner,

How much will someone pay me to throw the towel in.?

😂😂😂😭😭😭 — karen Till (@darrentill2) October 6, 2020

I should of been in that corner. Unlucky Mike. — karen Till (@darrentill2) November 22, 2020