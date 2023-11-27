“No point crying over spilt milk” – Liam Harrison says it's pointless to rue about time spent on the sidelines

2023 has been a difficult year for Liam Harrison, but the Brit striking legend is eager to erase memories of that turbulent period when he returns next.

The Brit has been working hard to make his comeback that has been delayed throughout the year after picking up an injury in his contest versus Nong-O Hama in August last year

There is some light at the end of the tunnel now, though.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, he spoke about looking forward with positivity rather than dwelling on the adversity of the last 12 months:

“It’s been awful not just like mentally and physically, but for me it's me it's just been going with it all to be honest but we're here now we're out the other end so yeah. There’s stuff to look forward to yeah.”

Liam Harrison continued, remaining headstrong in putting the past behind him so that he can focus on the future:

“At the time you're sort of approaching the final you know you’re on the right track the last four five years and then to have to lose one year and a half nearly has got to suck, heart break into it fair, but yeah it is what it is, and no point crying over spilt milk. It's done with now. So yeah, let's just see what we can do.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison returns at ONE Fight Night 18

Despite all the hurdles he's had to overcome recently, Liam Harrison finally has a date in the books for his comeback fight.

‘The Hitman’ is set to step back inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 18, where he will welcome former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker into Muay Thai.

He may have had to wait a while for it to finally come around, but now his return is set in stone, both Harrison and the fans can get excited about this incredible match-up.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.