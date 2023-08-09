"No problem at all" - Conor McGregor responds to Dana White's epic rant about the TUF 31 coaches challenge

Conor McGregor has attempted to reassure UFC president Dana White that all is well following a potentially-dangerous coaches challenge that took place on this week's episode of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

White usually refers to the coaches' challenge as his favorite part of The Ultimate Fighter show, where fighters can "kick back and relax while all the pressure is on the coaches".

But it seems that the UFC president was furious over his production teams' decision to make Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler answer trivia questions whilst sat in an ice bath. The pair were submerged in water for roughly 30 minutes, and with the water temperature at just 39 degrees Fahrenheit, things certainly could have gone wrong.

Dana White labeled the entire challenge as a "huge f***ing clusterf**k" in an epic rant which is now doing the rounds online. Conor McGregor has now responded to White on Twitter, where he thanked the UFC president for his concern. 'The Notorious' said this:

"The production were fine and actually quite awesome too! It was no problem at all, but thank you Dana for looking out! All love from the tub! Catch @UltimateFighter on @espn!"

See the tweet below:

Dana White confirms that Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler next

Earlier this year Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the coaches for season 31 of TUF, set to air from May 30 - August 15.

Following the season finale of the show, the coaches were expected to do battle inside the octagon, as per the tradition of TUF. However, the Irishman's re-entry into the USADA drug testing pool has led to speculation that his fight with Chandler won't materialize.

Conor McGregor was removed from the testing pool after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. 'The Notorious' has not been tested by the drug agency since, and will be required to re-enter the testing pool for six months before being eligible to compete in the UFC.

McGregor's recent back-and-forth with Justin Gaethje has also led fans to wonder if 'The Notorious' has a new opponent in mind.

But Dana White has now confirmed that Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler following this week's episode of Dana White's Contender Series. He said this:

"He's ready to fight. I said, 'Get in shape and let's figure this out.' Yeah yeah, he's fighting Chandler. Conor likes to f**k with everybody, especially his possible opponents."

Watch the video below from 4:35: