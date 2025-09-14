"No research was done" - Fans react as Dominick Cruz mistakes Noche UFC fighter for Alex Pereira's sister

Alice Pereira made her promotional debut earlier today at UFC Noche in a bantamweight bout against Montse Rendon. During her walkout, commentator and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz mistakenly identified her as Alex Pereira’s younger sister, Aline Pereira.Aline is an established combat sports athlete. She began her career as a kickboxer and later transitioned to MMA. She is recognised for her power and striking ability, much like her brother, and is the reigning Karate Combat women's flyweight champion. Alex has played a crucial role in her career, and both siblings have trained under Glover Texeira. Aline has not competed in the UFC to date.At just 19, Alice is the youngest fighter on the UFC roster, entering the bout with a perfect 6-0 professional record, including five knockouts and one submission. However, 'Golden Girl's' debut did not go as planned, as she ended up losing a split decision. Fight fans were quick to point out Cruz's slip-up on social media.Check out the post below:The post sparked fan reactions on the platform, with one user writing:&quot;Dude, shaking my head.🤦🏽‍♂️ No research was done. 🤣&quot;Others commented:&quot;The guy who accused DC of not doing his homework.&quot;&quot;This tells you that he has never seen Pereira's sister fight cuz they look nothing alike.&quot;&quot;Saying Conor was trying to tire Khabib by getting smashed was actually dumb on the other hand but this is actually an honest mistake many thought.&quot;&quot;I spent the entire fight thinking that because of him lol.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]