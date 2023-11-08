“No wonder Izzy was fighting with a limp leg” - Alex Pereira buckling Daniel Cormier with extremely soft calf kick leaves MMA Twitter in splits

Fans had a good laugh from a viral video of Alex Pereira demonstrating his sneaky leg kick with Daniel Cormier.

Pereira first fought in the UFC in November 2021. Since then, the former Glory Kickboxing world champion has solidified himself as one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet. The Brazilian’s striking arsenal features several key tools, including a devastating left hook and an underrated leg kick.

‘Poatan’ often throws a quick leg kick that looks like it wouldn’t do much damage. Yet, the sneaky technique can be a game-changer, which he showed against Israel Adesanya.

Before fighting in the UFC 295 main event on Saturday, Alex Pereira did a sitdown interview with Daniel Cormier. During their conversation, Cormier asked Pereira about his leg kick and wanted to see if it hurt. ‘DC’ took the kick and provided a hilarious reaction.

The video went viral on social media, leading to many fans on Twitter to comment their reactions:

“No wonder my glorious king izzy was fighting with a limp leg”

“DC is exaggerating a bit. If he got kicked like that in the cage there’s no way he’d react like that.”

“Such a sneaky calf kick. He had a lot of success with them against Izzy.”

“DC looked like he caught a head kick on that first one”

“DC just loves being attacked by the fighters at this point”

“Leg kicks are the scariest thing of all Time”

“DC getting flashbacks of some kicks he’s taken in the past”

Twitter comments

Alex Pereira will look to utilize his leg kicks at UFC 295. The former UFC middleweight champion is scheduled to fight Jiri Prochazka, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, for the vacant 205-pound title inside Madison Square Garden.

Expand Tweet

Alex Pereira is a slight betting favorite for the UFC 295 main event against Jiri Prochazka

At UFC 295, Jiri Prochazka plans to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title that he vacated due to a significant elbow injury in training. To do so, he must get through Alex Pereira, who looked phenomenal in his first UFC fight at 205 pounds against Jan Blachowicz.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Pereira is a -122 betting favorite, with Prochazka slightly behind as a +102 underdog. Therefore, the oddsmakers agree with fans and analysts that the UFC 295 main event should be a close battle.