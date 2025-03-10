"No wonder he looked pale," "No excuses" - Fans react to rumor of Alex Pereira suffering from illness and broken bone heading into UFC 313 fight

The claims of Alex Pereira's illness before his title bout at UFC313 have sparked a heated debate among MMA fans on the internet. While some mocked Pereira, citing it as an excuse for his poor performance, others disregarded the reports as false because they lacked trustworthy sources.

Pereira put on a subpar performance in his fourth light heavyweight title defense against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 this past Saturday. As a result, he lost his belt via unanimous decision, prompting mixed reactions from the MMA community.

Recently, a fan page named Casual MMA took to X and shared the reports of Pereira being sick and suffering from a hand injury ahead of the Ankalaev fight, writing:

''Sources are telling me that Pereira had norovirus and a broken left hand going into this fight. Explains alot #UFC313''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''No wonder he looked pale''

Another one stated:

''Idc no excuses''

Other fans wrote:

''The UFC forced Ank to compete on Ramadan as another handicap stacked against him, (in addition to trying to force him to fight standing up). Ank still beat your fella—and he wasn’t at full strength—nor did he rely on his strengths. Beat him at his own game! Lmao.''

''Making excuses when you were the first one to say all week long that Magomed would be making excuses about Ramadan if he lost. Just comical and ironic. Your page is just one retarded clown show. How you have a following with your bias is insane. Keep paying for that blue check.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @CasualMMAinc on X]

Tom Aspinall calls for a rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev

According to the latest reports including UFC CEO Dana White's remarks at the post-fight press conference, it appears the rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev might get a green light.

Tom Aspinall recently posted a YouTube video and expressed his desire to see Pereira facing Ankalaev again, citing how close their contest was at UFC 313. He said:

''Alex Pereira’s run as a champion is done for now. In my opinion, immediate rematch should be there next. Alex Pereira is a massive, massive, massive star in the sport of MMA, massive. Lost it last night, lost his title but the run that he has been on has warranted an immediate rematch in my opinion. Magomed Ankalaev, to me, looks like he’s got his number. It looks like the same thing could happen again in my opinion. I want to see it again, I absolutely want to see that fight again.” [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

Check out the full video below:

