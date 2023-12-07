“Nobody knows how my fight will finish, even me” – ‘Aggressive’ Roman Kryklia says he lets knockouts come naturally

Reigning ONE light-heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia is looking to add more gold to his trophy room as he goes up against promotional newcomer Alex Roberts in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8. The Ukrainian powerhouse will move up to heavyweight to fight Roberts for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Roman Kryklia is on a 13-fight winning streak with his last three victories coming by way of KO/TKO. Speaking to ONE Championship, the 225-pound kickboxing world champion shed light on how he gets the finish in most of his fights.

Kryklia said:

“I don’t like to wait in the ring. I like to be very aggressive, but I am always ready for all five rounds. So nobody knows how my fight will finish, even me.”

There's an old adage in fighting that goes, "You won't get the knockout by looking for the knockout". The best way to score a finish is to never force it and just do all the right things for it to come naturally.

Look to see Kryklia use his controlled aggression to get the KO win come December 8.

Roman Kryklia's opponent, Alex Roberts, also employs a 'controlled aggression' tactic to get the victory

Interestingly, Roman Kryklia's opponent, Alex Roberts, also employs a similar tactic to get the finish: controlled aggression. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Aussie striker said:

“I’m rangy and sort of big hands, big kicks. And then when we tie up, I'm always trying to swing elbows there. So, controlled aggression. I used to be at the very start of my career, just aggression [laughs]. But as I've as I've matured into a more complete fighter, it's now very controlled aggression. But I love countering people, I love timing, people and I love, you know, figuring people out and then finding their weaknesses and then going to town.”

ONE Fight Night 17 transpires inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America