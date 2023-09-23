Sean Strickland asks NFL fans to move over to UFC after induction of first trans cheerleader

Newly crowned middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently took aim at the NFL's first trans cheerleader, Justine Lindsay. Strickland made a rather transphobic comment towards football fans, saying:

"When your buddy says 'I f****d a[n] NFL cheerleader,' now we all can say [is], 'how was he'. NFL fans just come to the UFC none of our girls have d***s."

Lindsay, a member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats cheerleading squad, recently spoke about what the achievement means for her during an interview with Elle magazine:

"I want to change the narrative for my trans sisters and brothers, just to [let them] know that if you have a goal, go for it. Turn that dream into a reality. Be an NFL cheerleader, or a doctor, or a nurse, or whatever you set your mind to... Everything that I’m going through now, it’s bigger than me... I’m setting things up for the younger generation. No one is going to stop this show."

Despite his bizarre rants on social media, Sean Strickland is flying high in his MMA career. At the recently concluded UFC 293, he dethroned legendary middleweight champion Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision.

Colby Covington wants Sean Strickland's middleweight strap

Despite being two of UFC's most outspoken personalities, Colby Covington has no love for Sean Strickland.

During a recent interview with MMA reporter James Lynch, 'Chaos' labeled the middleweight kingpin obnoxious and belligerent, clarifying that he doesn't identify with anything 'Tarzan' says.

Furthermore, Covington suggested that he might take a crack at Strickland's 185-pound title:

"He is outspoken in the most obnoxious manner, just belligerent. It just opens the door for all the middleweight because that's the easiest guy in the division to beat. Honestly, it opens up the door for me, I might go up and beat his a**. That guy is a f*****g punk... I might go up to middleweight and steal that middleweight strap. Champ-champ."

