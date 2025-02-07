Nong-O believes Tawanchai will be at Superbon’s mercy in kickboxing rules: “It’ll be a different game”

Former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama believes Superbon will hold all the cards in a potential kickboxing clash with Tawanchai.

Last month, Tawanchai went two-up on Superbon, scoring a second straight win over his countryman in the art of eight limbs. Now, Tawanchai has his eyes on a trilogy fight to challenge Superbon for his undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Despite Tawanchai handily defeating Superbon in back-to-back Muay Thai battles, Nong-O believes Tawanchai would be at the mercy of Superbon in the world of kickboxing.

"I think it’ll be a different game because the rules will change, the gloves, the game plan has to change," Nong-O told the South China Morning Post ahead of his return to the ring on February 7. "So I think it will be fun and entertaining, but like in a different way."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While Superbon has had his struggles in Muay Thai competition, he's perhaps the best P4P kickboxer in the world, with wins over the likes of Sitthichai, Giorgio Petrosyan, Tayfun Ozcan, and Marat Grigorian.

Nong-O makes his flyweight debut against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

While the world waits to find out the fate of a threequel between Tawanchai and Superbon, fans won't have to wait long to see former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Nong-O back inside the ring.

The Thai legend makes his return to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium this Friday night, February 7, for a showdown with three-time Rajadamnern Stadium champion Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

After struggling to find the win column, dropping three of his last four fights, including brutal back-to-back knockouts against Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo, Nong-O will be making his flyweight debut at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video against Kongthoranee, a highly-touted Thai prospect with 10 wins under the ONE banner.

Can the 38-year-old Nong-O turn back the clock inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, or Kongthoranee score the biggest win of his combat sports career thus far?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.