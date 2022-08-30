"You have nothing to be sorry for, Liam" - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao wishes Liam Harrison a speedy recovery

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao may have been out for blood, but he’s not the type of person who would kick a man when he’s down.

The Thai legend claimed his fourth straight first-round stoppage after English striker Liam Harrison’s night ended abruptly during their co-main event clash at ONE on Prime Video 1.

The buildup to their matchup for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title was intense, with both fighters promising hard-hitting action from bell to bell. Their match was delivering on that promise early on, with the pair unleashing bombs as they sized each other up.

However, Nong-O’s low kicks were hitting Harrison’s lead leg with such tremendous force that it eventually destroyed the challenger’s knee, preventing him from going through with the match.

A day after their bout, Harrison took to Instagram to express his frustration about the fight ending the way that it did. He said that he would have preferred to be knocked out cold than to get a fight stopped because his body gave up on him.

Nong-O was quick to respond to his rival to try and lift his spirits up. The Thai legend let the Bad Company representative know that there is no need to apologize for the unfortunate outcome.

In the comments section, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao wrote:

“You have nothing to be sorry for Liam. you are a warrior and a true fighter. These things happen in the fight game. You will always be a legend and it was an honor to share the cage with you. I wish you a speedy recovery and can’t wait to see you competing again.”

Could Nong-O Gaiyanghadao face Saemapetch Fairtex next?

With his latest victory, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has proven once again why he is the king of the division. In addition to his fourth straight first-round TKO victory, the 35-year-old also claimed a US$50,000 bonus for his tremendous performance - one of five that was awarded on that night.

Just hours before, ONE 160 saw four fighters claim the same bonus, with one of the winners looking like he’s ready to be the next man up to try and stop the freight train that is Nong-O.

The top-ranked fighter in the division, Saemapetch Fairtex, kept his position in the rankings with a resounding second-round TKO over No.2-ranked Rittewada Petchyindee. Saemapetch could easily call out Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the world title with very little opposition, especially considering his place in the division and his latest victory.

With both fighters taking relatively minimal damage because of their quick wins, it’s not impossible to see them again in the circle before this year ends.

