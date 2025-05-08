Nong-O Hama names his two favorite warriors from the Golden Era of Muay Thai

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 08, 2025 11:20 GMT
Coming off an impressive bounce-back victory at ONE Fight Night 31, former eight-time titleholder Nong-O Hama revealed some of his all-time favorite fighters in the art of eight limbs.

After coming up short against Kongthoranee in February, Nong-O scored some redemption inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, landing a decisive decision victory in their action-packed rematch.

It was Nong-O's 267th career win and, more importantly, snapped a two-fight losing skid.

Following his big win, Nong-O engaged in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), addressing questions from some of his biggest fans.

During the back-and-forth, one user asked the Thai superstar who some of his favorite fighters were from the golden era of Muay Thai.

"Saenchai and Buakaw definitely," Nong-O replied.

When it comes to the P4P greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time, no list would be complete without Saenchai and Buakaw. The two Thai legends have combined for more than 550 career wins and a slew of WMC and WBC world titles.

Nong-O was surprised by how much more powerful Kongthoranee was the second time around

Going into the rematch, Nong-O knew he would need to focus on building strength to deliver some chin-blasting blows against the rising Thai prospect.

But to his surprise, Nong-O found that Kongthoranee was significantly more powerful than the first time they met just a few months back.

"He's more stronger in this fight," Nong-O revealed. "But it didn't matter to me because every day, we train hard."
The victory not only got Nong-O back into the win column, but it also scored him a win over the third-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division. That instantly puts the 38-year-old fan favorite into title contention in his new division.

Could we see Nong-O potentially challenge for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship in 2025?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

