"Not crazy to think" - Jon Anik teases Israel Adesanya against winner of Blachowicz vs. Pereira for light heavyweight title at UFC 293 in Sydney

Israel Adesanya appears determined to headline the upcoming UFC 293 card in Sydney, but finding an opponent has proved more difficult than expected.

Dricus du Plessis looked likely to face Adesanya in September after their heated face off at UFC 290 following the South African's win over Robert Whittaker. But an injury has ruled 'Stillknocks' out of UFC 293.

Despite Sean Strickland being called out by 'The Last Stylebender' online after news of du Plessis' injury, the promotion does not seem eager for that matchup.

Now UFC commentator Jon Anik has suggested that the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira, the co-main event of UFC 291 this weekend, should face Israel Adesanya in Sydney. Anik made things even more interesting when he posed that the light heavyweight title, which is currently vacant, should be on the line at UFC 293.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Jon Anik said:

"It's not crazy to think, right, that maybe you do Adesanya and the winner of Pereira and Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title. Since it's vacant, in Sydney."

Watch the video below from 5:25:

Israel Adesanya's most recent fight came against Alex Pereira at UFC 287, where 'The Last Stylebender' became the first-ever two-time middleweight champion after knocking 'Poatan' out in the second round.

Adesanya has also faced Jan Blachowicz, when the pair met at UFC 259. The bout was contested for the light heavyweight title, which Blachowicz successfully defended via unanimous decision.

Israel Adesanya breaks down Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 291

Jan Blachowicz is set to welcome Alex Pereira to the light heavyweight division in the co-main event of UFC 291 this weekend. 'Poatan' will be making a swift return to the octagon after being knocked out by Israel Adesanya in April.

'The Last Stylebender' broke down the matchup ahead of UFC 291 on his YouTube channel. He believes that Blachowicz could employ a grappling-heavy game plan, similar to their bout at UFC 259:

"Jan's definitely gonna try and take him down, he's not stupid. Alex should just f***ing use that knee, he knows how to time it well. But that's when he's offensive... Alex will start fast, not crazy fast but he will just put the pressure on straight away."

Israel Adesanya continued:

"[Alex] gonna throw that leg kick, 'cause it's hard to read... Jan is gonna take his time. Patience, get as much reads as he can. But if Jan does what I think he's gonna do, he's gonna get caught with a left hook [by Alex]."

Watch the video below from 8:15: