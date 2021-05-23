"Not excited about it" - Paul Felder explains his decision to retire and why he isn't willing to fight top lightweight contenders

Paul Felder has revealed that following his last fight against Rafael dos Anjos, the former was rewarded with a brand new contract by the UFC. Despite having three fights on his contract, the organization gave Felder an upgraded contract, one that he always wanted.

However, 'The Irish Dragon' claimed that despite the lightweight division being stacked with talent, he isn't excited about any potential matchups in store. Felder mentioned that he could've shared the octagon with the likes of Islam Makachev, Diego Ferreira, and Gregor Gillespie but doesn't seem too interested in fights against them.

"After that RDA fight, they took my contract, which still had three more fights on it, and threw it on and said, 'Here's your new one.' And it was a good one, it's one that I've always wanted or at least close to it. You know, obviously, if I keep winning fights it will get better but who am I gonna fight? Who am I gonna fight right now? There's plenty of guys below me that are amazing. Islam Makhachev, Diego Ferreira, Gregor Gillespie. Yeah, they could probably beat me, I could probably beat them. Not excited about it."

Paul Felder also added that Tony Ferguson could've been another potential opponent for him. But with 'El Cucuy' himself being on the back of three straight defeats, Felder isn't excited about a fight against the former UFC interim lightweight champion either.

'The Irish Dragon' ultimately added that he wasn't willing to spend time in hospital with a break in his face, orbital, or with a puncture in his lung.

"Tony Ferguson, three-fight losing streak, not excited about that. Don't wanna do that, don't wanna do, you know a week in the hospital, break in my orbital, break in my face, puncturing a lung. You know, more scars and cuts than I can count. It's just, I don't want that anymore."

Paul Felder announced his retirement at UFC Vegas 27

During the broadcast of UFC Vegas 27, Paul Felder announced his retirement from mixed martial arts. The top-ranked UFC lightweight made the official decision while the show was on-air.

In his last two fights, Paul Felder lost to Dan Hooker and Rafael dos Anjos. The fight against Hooker was incredibly close and could've gone either way. Felder stepped in on five days' notice to fight RDA and put on another classic show for the fans.