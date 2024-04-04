"Not too much of a celebration" - Kade Ruotolo says he jumped right back into training camp after ONE 165 triumph

At ONE Fight Night 21, Kade Ruotolo is set to make his second appearance of the year under the ONE Championship banner.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion was last in action at ONE 165, where he defended his title in the co-main event.

Having been successful against Tommy Langaker for the second time, he is now back on April 5 having spent little time to regroup after the last one.

Kade Ruotolo told CountFilmsTV in a recent interview that he went straight from his win in Japan to a match in the gi, leaving no time to reap the rewards of his victory:

"Honestly, there wasn't even too much of a celebration [after my title win]. It was kind of right back onto the horse. I took a last-minute gi match, do it was a little bit of gi training, and then I did a gi match."

Kade Ruotolo continued, adding that he has plans already in mind for later this year but isn't sure that they will come to fruition:

"I was against like the number five-ranked guy in my weight, so it was a good little step into the gi. I was hoping to do the worlds this year, I don't know if it's going to happen but yeah, not too much of a celebration. Every time we want to celebrate there's something coming up."

Watch the full interview below:

Kade Ruotolo and his brother practice constant forward motion

The relentless work rate and mindset of both Tye and Kade Ruotolo is what has made them so successful on the world's stage.

Both ONE submission grappling world champions are always working on that next step or challenge, and that means they're constantly evolving as competitors.

This is also echoed in their grappling style which has become defined by a constant output and pace that wears opponents down.

The signature style that they bring to the table will be well and truly on show inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5 with both brothers competing on the card.

Kade Ruotolo is set to compete in a catchweight contest against Franciso Lo, while higher up the card, Tye Ruotolo will defend his welterweight world title against Izaak Michell.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription

