"Not the result I hoped for" - Chris Curtis sends message to Brendan Allen in statement after UFC Vegas 90 loss

Chris Curtis released a statement following his loss to middleweight contender Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 90 which took place on April 6 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Curtis was up against Allen in the main event of UFC Vegas 90. It was a rematch of their fight from 2021, which Curtis won by TKO in the second round. However, in the ensuing years, the careers of both men took distinct turns.

Since then, Allen secured six consecutive fights and appeared to be only a few victories away from contending for the middleweight championship. His major victories included fights against Bruno Silva, Andre Muniz, and Paul Craig. His latest victory further propelled him to a seven-fight win streak.

Chris Curtis, on the other hand, has put on a few strong performances but has been unable to sustain a winning streak or climb the ranks. He was coming off a split decision win over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297.

Originally, Allen was meant to compete against Marvin Vettori in the main event. But in March, 'The Italian Dream' pulled out of the fight because of an injury, and Curtis took his place.

Being the taller fighter, Allen attempted to fight from a distance in the first round and managed to land some good combinations. Chris Curtis, meanwhile, excelled at close boxing range.

In the grueling action-packed five rounds, the middleweights gave everything they had in the octagon. Ultimately, Allen did enough to convince the judges and won the fight via split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48).

Expand Tweet

Following the loss, Chris Curtis took to X and thanked everyone who supported him. He also praised Allen by writing:

''Been a while guys. Thank you all for the love and support. Not the result I hoped for. Thought we had it but that's life. @BrendanAllenMMA it was an honor to scrap again, and the score stands at 1-1 bro. Rest up and enjoy your family man. As for me, back to the drawing board.''

Expand Tweet

Poll : Does Chris Curtis deserve a trilogy against Brendan Allen, now that they're 1-1? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion