“Not sure if he wants to give me the shot” – Jonathan Haggerty takes a dig at Fabricio Andrade ahead of ONE Fight Night 19

Jonathan Haggerty is coming into his first fight of 2024 off the back of an incredible campaign last year.

With back-to-back knockout wins over Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade, he claimed both the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships in 2023.

‘The General’ shows no signs of stopping anytime soon either, with hopes of adding a third golden strap to his collection if the right scenario falls into place.

After defeating Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 in November, the Brit spoke about wanting to face off with ‘Wonder Boy’ in a rematch, but this time to challenge him for his bantamweight MMA title.

Haggerty recently told the South China Morning Post that he is still pursuing this idea but isn’t so sure that his former foe feels the same way:

“I'm willing to take it all [any world title shots that come]. I'm willing to take Andrade's MMA belt for sure. But not sure if he wants to give me the shot, but yeah.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty will kick off his bantamweight title reign at ONE Fight Night 19

After winning world championships in consecutive fights, it is now time for Jonathan Haggerty to really begin his reign as the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

His first challenger comes in the form of Brazil’s Felipe Lobo, who has a history with the champ following their in-ring altercation at ONE Fight Night 16.

With Lobo looking to get revenge for his teammate Andrade, the two men will face off inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on February 16.

Haggerty must continue winning in order to add more chapters onto this fairytale run that he has produced as of late.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.