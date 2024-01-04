"Not the Tony that we all like" - Former UFC title contender claims Tony Ferguson is "kind of going down" following loss to Paddy Pimblett

Tony Ferguson was not his old self against Paddy Pimblett, according to a former title contender who also praised Pimblett on his performance.

'The Baddy' returned to the UFC after a long absence due to an injury. He took on Ferguson at UFC 296 in a bid to get back to winning ways. However, 'El Cucuy' came up short against the up-and-coming fighter and registered yet another loss to his name. While on the Jaxxon Podcast with Rampage Jackson, Gilbert Burns spoke about the fight and how Ferguson was not himself:

"Tony, unfortunately, is not the Tony that we all like. I’m still a fan of the guy and I think he’s a freaking legend, but he’s kind of going down now. But the guy showed up because Tony is like the old guy, the old shark if he smells that blood, if he sees it, he’s going to take it."

Burns then went on to praise Pimblett for his performance against Ferguson, stating that he has a lot of potential. The former UFC welterweight title contender claimed he has trained alongside Pimblett before and believes he is a good fighter, but he has not been tested yet.

Daniel Cormier urges Tony Ferguson to hang up the gloves following UFC 296 loss

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier is one of the most respected voices in the MMA community. The former fighter is also part of the UFC's commentary team and often gives his takes on the latest news about fighters. In a recent video, Cormier urged Tony Ferguson to hang up his gloves after losing his seventh consecutive fight in the octagon:

"Tony Ferguson should retire. Nobody knows when someone is done until they know that they're done. Only Tony knows when it's time. But it seems as though he's the only one left that isn't sure. Everybody else feels pretty certain that that time has come for Tony Ferguson."

Not just Cormier but a lot of UFC fans and fellow fighters believe it's time for 'El Cucuy' to retire from the sport. Ferguson is a living legend of the sport and, in his time, was one of the most feared fighters in the octagon. However, after losing seven straight fights, it will be hard for him to get another matchup.