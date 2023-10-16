"Nothing but blabber out of your fat, miserable mouth" - Gordon Ryan accepts Mark Hunt's fight call-out after comments on PEDs in UFC

Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard Gordon Ryan has issued a response to former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt's callout.

It all started when Ryan spoke positively about the UFC's decision to part ways with the anti-doping agency USADA.

This did not sit well with Hunt, who questioned the 28-year-old's fighting capability and spoke about the scenario of him using PEDs and competing against Ryan in a fight.

"What does this idiot know about fighting? Gordon Ryan, maybe have at least one proper fight before u start talking d***head. Maybe I should get on the sauce and stomp your face see how u like it," he wrote.

Ryan responded by criticizing Hunt for hurling insults instead of providing a 'decent rebuttal' to his comments. 'The King' then accepted the former UFC fighter's challenge of a fight.

Ryan admitted the possibility of Hunt possibly knocking him out in a fight but said that he was open to taking a chance.

"If you read the post, you’d either see the validity in the arguments or offer up a decent rebuttal that was factually based. You did nothing but blabber out of your fat, miserable mouth. We can fight any time you’d like. You may very well knock me out before I get a hold of a legs. But then again, you also may not, and I’m very willing to take my chances. Miserable f***," he wrote.

Jon Jones speaks about training with Gordon Ryan

UFC heavyweight king Jon Jones is all set to defend his throne against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. The event is scheduled for November 11 and will be held at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York.

In preparation for the highly-anticipated fight, 'Bones' was seen training with Gordon Ryan. The 36-year-old also uploaded a post on X (formerly Twitter) where he showered praise on Ryan and shared details about their training session.

"My boy, Gordon Ryan served me up a large hot piece of humble pie tonight. It was exactly what I was looking for, at the same time my emotions are all messed up. Going to have a hard time sleeping tonight.. expect singing videos at 2 AM," Jones wrote.

