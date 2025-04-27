"Now this is effective training" - Fans react to footage of Alex Pereira sharpening his wrestling skills

Alex Pereira recently shared a new training clip on Instagram, and it's made its way to X, where it has divided fans. 'Poatan' can be seen working on his defensive wrestling, hand-fighting, and clinch work with an unidentified heavyweight wrestler.

As one of the highest-level strikers in UFC history, Pereira's greatest vulnerability in MMA has always been said to be his defensive wrestling and grappling. So, in anticipation of a rematch with newly-minted light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev, 'Poatan' is tightening his takedown defense.

Check out Alex Pereira's recent wrestling training footage:

However, his takedown defense wasn't necessarily what lost him the fight against Ankalaev at UFC 313. Pereira defended the Dagestani 205-pounder's takedowns well, denying him any success on the mat. One of the areas in which he failed was his inability to disengage from the clinch when pressed up against the fence.

A more major drawback was his striking. He couldn't box with Ankalaev, whose conservative style and hand-trapping prevented Pereira from finding openings for his left hook on either the counter or lead, as he usually counters his opponent's straights by slipping on the outside and countering with the left hook.

Fans on social media were split over Pereira's training. One fan praised the Brazilian knockout artist.

"Now this is effective training"

Others chose to mock him instead.

"2 failed takedowns then got his back taken by a nobody"

Some even claimed Pereira's training was futile.

"Big Ank beats him again unfortunately"

However, there was still support mixed in.

"Let's gooo Alex"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Alex Pereira's wrestling training

Pereira is expected to face Ankalaev in an immediate rematch for the light heavyweight title, with even UFC CEO Dana White expressing interest in booking the bout. Though thus far, there's been no official announcement.

Alex Pereira shared similar training footage ahead of UFC 313

Before locking horns with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, questions were asked regarding Alex Pereira's wrestling skills. After all, he had been repeatedly taken down by a striker in Jan Błachowicz at UFC 291. So, ahead of his clash with Ankalaev, Pereira shared footage of his wrestling training.

Check out Alex Pereira wrestling with Glover Teixeira:

The clip consisted of him wrestling with his friend and mentor Glover Teixeira, who is himself a former UFC light heavyweight champion. While Teixeira is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, he has never been a high-level wrestler. The training, though, paid off, as Pereira's defensive wrestling was on point at UFC 313.

