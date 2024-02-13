"Now let’s see his iconic intentional eye pokes" - Fans react as Jon Jones teaches sparring lesson on his iconic spinning back elbow

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is touring Australia and recently visited the Invictus MMA gym in Melbourne. He addressed young fighters and other professionals in attendance and taught them his iconic spinning back elbow.

Some fans reacted with very sarcastic comments aimed at his domestic abuse allegations and dirty tactics in the octagon:

"Now let’s see his iconic intentional eye pokes."

"I’m sure his fiancé was on the receiving end of quite a few of these!"

Some comments even took a dig at his physical conditioning:

"He should teach people how to get drunk."

"Beer belly Jones."

Other comments also ruminated over Jones' "decline" and a potential matchup against Aspinall:

"It really is sad to see the decline of Jones. Clearly Aspinall would stop him in the first, and in this shape, we could see Stipe winning with ease too."

Jones employed the spinning elbow strike many times during his tenure as light heavyweight champion. The strike has been quite valuable in his numerous title fights.

Jon Jones offers reassuring stance on continuing his career

In an interview with Submission Radio, Jon Jones quelled concerns over his possible retirement after a fight with two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Their scheduled fight at UFC 295 was postponed indefinitely after an injury suffered by Jones. The Rochester native said that it was down to his recovery and his his performance against Miocic that would determine whether he would continue in the sport:

“I’m really going to base whether I continue on how I compete against Stipe, how I heal up from this injury. I could blow Stipe out of the water or it could be an absolute war. And I feel like I need to take one step at a time before seeing what I do next."

Jones also refused to rule out fighting interim champion Tom Aspinall:

“But the Tom fight is definitely not off the table. Especially with how I’ve been feeling being out here. I feel just totally reinvigorated and just re-energized just being around all these fans. So, I can’t just walk away. So, the ball is rolling in a really positive direction for me to continue my career.”

