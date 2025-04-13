“Now we’re cooking” - Nico Carrillo says coach JP Gallacher’s cheers empowered him in stellar KO of Sitthichai

Nico Carrillo gave coach JP Gallacher credit from talking him through his latest victory. 'King of the North' made a successful debut in the featherweight lane at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on April 4.
He knocked out veteran Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in their scheduled three-round joust at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Carrillo showcased the utmost focus and a go-getting mindset in scoring the impressive victory.
Speaking to ONE Championship following his win at ONE Fight Night 30, Nico Carrillo shared the steady words of Gallacher that guided him through the fight. The 26-year-old Glasgow, Scotland native shared:
"I held him in the corner a few times. Once I landed a few of those shots, I was like 'now we’re cooking, now we’re cooking!' That was just the little words that I heard, and I was just in my little, 'keep pushing on, keep pushing on.'”
The win at ONE Fight Night 30 set Nico Carrillo's featherweight campaign to a winning start. It came on the heels of his tough upset loss to Nabil Anane back in January for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title, which made him reassess the direction he wanted to take moving forward,
The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.
Nico Carrillo stresses the importance of having a strong support system to succeed
Apart from coach JP Gallacher, Nico Carrillo also was appreciative of the support he got from the rest of his team and his loved ones for inspiring him to get the bounce-back victory at ONE Fight Night 30.
He said he went through a lot mentally and emotionally in the lead-up coming off a tough loss but was able to keep it together with the help of the people around him.
Carrillo spoke about the importance of having the right support system to succeed in the game following his KO victory over Thai Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30.
'King of the North' said:
"A bit of both. It does help being so resilient the way I am, but you know having a good team around you is so important as well. And it goes beyond just the Muay Thai team, it goes to family members and friends."
The impressive KO victory Carrillo scored over Sitthichai earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Siyodtong. It was the second time he won the hefty incentive in his campaign in the promotion.