"Now the zero is mine" - Akbar Abdullaev thrilled to come out on top against fellow undefeated fighter Halil Amir

Akbar Abdullaev faced the toughest test of his career to date at ONE Fight Night 22 as he looked to extend his winning streak to three under the ONE Championship banner. It's extremely rare to see two undefeated fighters with tons of potential come up against one another in the sport of MMA.

However, that's exactly what the fans were treated to inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this past weekend when Abdullaev went up against Halil Amir.

The 26-year-old featherweight contender showed his level by taking out another highly thought of member of the roster in impressive fashion with a second-round knockout.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Akbar Abdullaev spoke after the fight about being proud to have been the one to stop his opponent's undefeated streak:

"You know, like, with me and Halil, both of us had zero losses and now his zero is not there anymore, now the zero is mine. Yeah, I stopped him."

Akbar Abdullaev will only get better from here

Putting two top fighters up against one another is only going to benefit both fighters and that will prove to be the case for Akbar Abdullaev.

Halil Amir will also benefit from facing a fellow undefeated fighter once he comes back to try and regain his momentum but for Abdullaev, this was a huge display of his true potential.

We have seen Amir do the same to some other top contenders when he was competing at lightweight but up against his opponent this past weekend, he was outmatched.

Abdullaev is now targeting the very top of the division, and with a win over Amir on his way to the pinnacle, fans know what to expect from him.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 22 via the free event replay.