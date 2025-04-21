Odds stacking against Jon Jones as Tom Aspinall levels up awaiting undisputed heavyweight title shot

UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones could find himself facing a new and improved version of Tom Aspinall if they ever lock horns. A recent Instagram story from Aspinall reveals just how much he has improved from a purely physical standpoint over the last 8 months.

The Brit has always been athletic, especially for a heavyweight, but the prospect of an even more physically impressive 265-pounder is a terrifying one for the entire roster. And with Jones in his sights, Aspinall is making it clear that he will be the very best version of himself physically.

"I may not have been active in the octagon the last 8 months (nothing to do with me), but I've certainly been active inside & outside of the gym! Huge improvements in athletic ability. 115kg/254 lbs body weight. 12% body fat. 58.2kg/128 lbs skeletal muscle mass. Here's one for any fitness nerds out there"

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Screenshot of Tom Aspinall's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

Unfortunately, the matchup between Jones and Aspinall has not yet been made, despite the fact that the Englishman has run through half of the heavyweight top 10 and distinguished himself as the division's interim champion.

The two men have been locked in a rivalry, with Jones being historically dismissive of Aspinall. Meanwhile, the UFC interim heavyweight champion has remained relatively calm, even with his various methods of trolling and taunting the MMA GOAT, including accusations of Jones avoiding him.

Jon Jones is coming off an impressive heavyweight title defense

While Jon Jones has shown little interest in facing Tom Aspinall, he did show a fair amount of interest in heavyweight great Stipe Miocic, who once held the division's belt in the UFC. The pair locked horns at UFC 309, and it was a complete shutout in Jones' favor, as he outwrestled and battered Miocic en route to a third-round TKO.

Check out Jon Jones TKO'ing Stipe Miocic below:

The performance was not well-received by part of the MMA fandom due to Miocic's lack of merit heading into the bout. Miocic was coming off a lopsided knockout loss to Francis Ngannou, was well past his prime, and hadn't fought in three years.

