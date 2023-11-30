"Offer stands" - Andrew Tate reaffirms his 1,000,000 USD a month proposition to Elon Musk to promote his content on Twitter

By his own standards, divisive influencer Andrew Tate has been relatively quiet in recent weeks.

However, today has seen ‘Cobra’ wade into a seriously controversial issue involving billionaire Elon Musk.

Just over a year ago, Musk purchased social media giant Twitter – now known as X – and interestingly, one of his first acts as CEO was to unban Andrew Tate.

Recently, though, the tech billionaire lashed out at advertisers who have decided to boycott X, using an appearance at the New York Times Dealbook Summit to tell them to “go f*ck themselves”.

However, it appears that Andrew Tate certainly hasn’t forgotten how Musk un-banned him from X. He took to the social media site earlier this month to offer to “advertise X on X” and claimed he was willing to pay $1m a month for this.

We have now seen ‘Cobra’ double down on this offer, stating that it still stands. In the same tweet, Tate also echoed Musk’s recent line aimed at boycotting advertisers.

Whether Elon Musk will take up this offer – and quite how such an offer would work from a logistical standpoint – remains to be seen, of course.

Elon Musk: What did Andrew Tate’s brother say about the billionaire recently?

Judging by his recent posts on X, Andrew Tate is a big fan of controversial billionaire Elon Musk. However, it appears that Tate’s younger brother, Tristan Tate, is also a supporter of the X CEO.

Musk completed a heavily publicized takeover of the social media giant last year, paying a reported $44 billion to become the company’s new owner.

However, since then, he has claimed that “legacy media companies” have attempted to prevent him from changing the platform towards his goals of more free speech, less spam and bots.

In reference to these supposed attempts at sabotaging Musk’s vision, Tristan Tate made a simple post that saw him share a GIF that stated, “It’s gonna fail”.

With the Tate brothers having millions of devoted followers behind them, they are amongst the most well-known and popular supporters that Elon Musk can call upon right now.