"Oh no she cheated on Sean" - Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele's hilarious skit with WWE superstar Braun Strowman

Nina-Marie Daniele's skit with Braun Strowman has elicited a number of hilarious reactions from the MMA community.

The American model, who was named Playboy's Playmate of the Year in 2018, rose to prominence in the influencer community in recent years. Besides, she's carved a unique niche for herself as an MMA personality, interviewing UFC fighters and other personnel since 2022.

In 2023, the UFC's parent company, Endeavor, acquired majority stakes in the WWE, which is heralded as the world's premier professional wrestling-based sports entertainment promotion. Endeavor officially merged the UFC and WWE under the umbrella of a new company, TKO Group Holdings, albeit both UFC and WWE continue functioning as separate entities.

Back in August 2023, Daniele posted a skit online, featuring herself and WWE superstar Braun Strowman (real name: Adam Scherr). It seemed to be a lighthearted take on the stereotype that women aren't good drivers. In the New Year (2024), she took to X and tweeted a video of the skit again.

Watch Nina-Marie Daniele and Braun Strowman's skit below:

In response, MMA fans and other netizens chimed in with their reactions. Some X users claimed that there's indeed some truth to the stereotype. Others expressed their surprise about Daniele's collaboration with a well-known WWE mainstay like Strowman and congratulated her.

One X user jokingly tagged WWE superstar Raquel Rodriguez (real name: Victoria Gonzalez), who's known to have been in a relationship with Strowman. Another X user similarly suggested that perhaps Strowman is in a relationship with Daniele.

Others alluded that since Endeavor owns both the UFC and WWE, the organization's officials have facilitated Daniele's collaborations with WWE superstars akin to the myriad of her projects with UFC fighters. Moreover, one fan referenced her camaraderie with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and jestingly tweeted:

"Oh no she cheated on Sean"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Nina-Marie Daniele offers MMA personalities advice on social media success

In a recent tweet this week, Nina-Marie Daniele shed light upon her tremendous career as a social media influencer. The 35-year-old pointed out that she's been subjected to considerable mockery for being a "TikToker." Addressing it, the beloved artist defended her work on that platform.

Nina-Marie Daniele emphasized that cross-promotion on different social media platforms has been a key factor in her meteoric rise. That includes posting content on platforms other than X, such as TikTok and Instagram. Advising MMA personalities on how to improve their following and brand value on social media, she tweeted:

"Just some quick advice! I see so many MMA personalities go hard on Twitter all day and neglect TikTok. People make fun of me for being a “TikToker” but I grew my platforms by over 3.5 million followers just last year by posting on TikTok and Instagram and redirecting to my other platforms. I have close to 7.6 million across all my platforms largely because of TikTok and Instagram. So less tweets and more TikTokin"

