"You f***ing cut across three lanes!" - Sean Strickland ends up in road-rash mid-interview with Nina Marie Daniele

The dynamic duo of Sean Strickland and MMA influencer Nina Marie Daniele, without fail, set the stage for some hilarities whenever they sit down for an interview. And their latest video call segment was none too different.

Earlier this week, Daniele posted a part of one of her Zoom calls with 'Tarzan', on X, stating that it was all she could share online without getting canceled:

"Had a really important business zoom with Sean Strickland -I wish I could show you guys how unhinged this entire call was but I’m trying not to get us canceled LMAO @SStricklandMMA."

In the video, the middleweight champion can be heard engaging in a bit of road rage after a driver cut across "three lanes" in front of him:

"You f*****g cut across three lanes. Sorry, this guy just f*****g cut across three f*****g lanes... I had to like slam on my f*****g brakes."

Nina Marie Daniele has emerged as one of the most popular MMA content creators thanks to her distinctly hilarious and informal interview style, providing fans with their dose of entertainment from the fight world.

Strickland is a regular feature in Daniele's segments, and the duo's interviews have garnered widespread attention from fight fans.

"I'm about to f*****g beat the f**k out of your boyfriend right now": When Sean Strickland clapped back at Nina Marie Daniele's NSFW question

The UFC 276 KO loss to Alex Pereira is perhaps the roughest night in Sean Strickland's fighting career. However, that didn't stop Nina Marie Daniel from rubbing salt on the sour memory.

Earlier this year, in an interview with 'Tarzan,' the former model meticulously weaponized one of Strickland's own statements against him by asking him:

"Remember when we were talking about fighting is like having s*x with a woman? Does that mean that Alex f****d you?"

Caught off grad by the humiliating question, a clearly embarrassed 'Tarzan' fumbled for answers before saying:

"Oh, this f*****g b***h... I'm about to f*****g beat the f**k out of your boyfriend right now."

Sean Strickland is 28-5 in MMA. Although he is yet to get a dancing partner for his first title defense, a rematch with Israel Adesanya or the winner of Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev seems to be the most likely option.