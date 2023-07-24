"If Adesanya had a sister" - MMA fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele twerking and dancing in hilarious fake UFC walkout 

Nina-Marie Daniele is rapidly gaining popularity as an MMA content creator, impressing fans with her inventive approaches to interviewing UFC fighters. She recently posted a hilarious video of her twerking and dancing in a hilarious fake UFC walkout that ignited several fan responses.

Despite Dana White's reservations about extravagant walkouts, Israel Adesanya and several UFC stars have demonstrated that a captivating entrance can significantly enhance the excitement and anticipation surrounding a fight. They add an extra dimension to the overall spectacle.

Nina-Marie Daniele questioned fans whether her mock walkout video was the best octagon walk and even invited fans to rate her dancing:

"Is this the best UFC octagon walk? LOL. Rate my dancing 1-10."

UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has revolutionized walkouts in the world of sports entertainment, infusing them with his unparalleled artistic flair. With a captivating blend of creativity and showmanship, Adesanya's entrances have transcended into legendary status.

With all that in mind, one fan hilariously reacted to Nina-Marie Daniele's video, likening her to Israel Adesanya's sister:

"If Adesanya had a sister."

Another fan wrote:

"This is a great amalgamation of UFC entrances into one."

Yet another fan wrote that he would love to see her engage in a dance-off with former UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko:

"Honestly, she needs a dance-off with Shevchenko."

Check out some of the most hilarious reactions below:

[via: @ninamdrama on Twitter]

Charles Oliveira reacts to Nina-Marie Daniele questioning the Brazilian about his rumored relationship with Ice Spice

MMA fans recently were amusingly engaging in speculation about a possible romantic connection between Charles Oliveira and American rapper Ice Spice. The humorous buzz started when a fan speculated that Oliveira and Isis Naija Gaston are rumored to be dating.

It later came to light that it was a playful speculation with no truth behind it. Oliveira took the light-hearted buzz in good spirits and even reacted to a post, claiming that the MMA community has taken the joke too far.

During an interaction with Nina-Marie Daniele, the MMA content creator bought up these unfounded rumors again, to which Oliveira replied:

"No. I don't even know who that is. But no, it's fake. I have no idea what they were saying."

Catch Oliveira's reaction below (4:45):