"Oh so you're a Hall of Famer now?" - Fans split in their reactions to Nate Diaz saying Khabib Nurmagomedov was "scared"

UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has divided fans on social media after the 37-year-old called out the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Diaz has been at war with the UFC due to its failure to secure the final fight of his contract. He took to social media to bash the former undefeated lightweight champion and criticize the Hall of Famer.

Fans have been split in the comments on whether it's genuine criticism or if Diaz is trying to create some controversy due to his frustrations with the organization.

In a video posted on Instagram, Diaz said:

"Khabib's [Nurmagomedov], a f*****g little b*tch too. Who did he beat for the title? Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje? They've both been finished over and over again. You ain't no good. You are a scared fighter, scared of fighting the whole time. Now you're in the Hall of Fame? I was here before the Hall of Fame started and now you're one? I don't even want anything to do with it, the Hall of Fame's a joke too."

Fans had mixed reactions to the video from Nate Diaz. One user suggested Diaz is jealous he hasn't been inducted into the HOF yet.

"Oh so ur a hall of famer now?"

Another agreed with the 37-year-old's criticism of the caliber of opponents 'The Eagle' faced in his career.

Nate Diaz confirms he turned down Khamzat Chimaev because he didn't want to help make another "star"

Much of this saga, from Diaz's perspective, stems from the UFC purposefully dragging their feet while trying to book the final fight of his contract. The star has asked for his release on multiple occasions but has been told he must fulfill his contract before he can leave.

Khamzat Chimaev, one of the biggest rising stars in the sport, was a name suggested. However, the Stockton-born fighter has revealed that he turned the matchup down because he wasn't looking to do the UFC any favors.

In an interview with WWL MMA, the former 'BMF' title contender said:

"The only fight I turned down is Khamzat. So that's the only fight they've offered. And why would they offer that fight? Because they want me to build another star like I've done in the past. Everybody I fight gets a title fight."

Diaz believes he also helped launch Jorge Masvidal's career, admitting that he refused to do the same for 'Borz':

"I made Jorge Masvidal. He was going to retire any second. Brought him back to life. First of all, why do you want me to fight him? The same reason they wanted me to fight Khabib when he was brand a** new. Khabib is a f*****g little b**** too."

Catch Nate Diaz's comments in this short Instagram video below:

