"Oliveira can have the lightweights" - Kevin Lee announces his move to the UFC welterweight division

UFC fighter Kevin Lee has decided to make the leap to the 170-lbs bracket for the foreseeable future. However, Lee claims to have unfinished business in the 155-lbs division and may return to the lightweight division down the line.

Kevin Lee was last seen inside the octagon at UFC on ESPN+ 28 in Brazil. Lee lost his headliner bout against Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira via submission in the third round. Having lost three of his last five lightweight outings, 'The Motown Phenom' wants to re-enter the welterweight division:

"I’m moving to 170lbs for the foreseeable future. Oliveira can have the lightweights we’ll get that back later," wrote Kevin Lee.

I’m moving to 170lbs for the foreseeable future. Oliveira can have the lightweights we’ll get that back later — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) May 10, 2021

Furthermore, Kevin Lee has pleaded with the UFC brass to book him against Mike Perry. Lee wants to lock horns with 'Platinum' at UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021, on the undercard of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3.

Kevin Lee has also called out welterweight veteran 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler, who has been out of action since losing to Neil Magny at UFC Fight Night 175.

I wonder what @Ruthless_RL doing in July 🤔🤔 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) May 11, 2021

Kevin Lee's last welterweight venture was against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Fight Night 152. Lee lost the bout via fourth-round submission. Subsequently, the Michigan native shifted his training camp to Tristar Gym in Canada and returned in the octagon against Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244. 'The Motown Phenom' handed Gillespie the first loss of his pro-MMA career.

KEVIN LEE STARCHED GREGOR GILLESPIE WITH A HEAD KICK 🤯 #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/nkzrgA6XK6 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 3, 2019

Is Kevin Lee moving up due to weight cutting issues?

In his previous UFC outing, Kevin Lee reportedly weighed in at 3.5 pounds above the required weight limit. Lee tipped the scales at 158.5, which ultimately forced the commission to impose a fine. According to UFC officials, Lee forfeited 20 percent of his purse.

Abatido, Kevin Lee pediu a toalha, mas estourou 1,1kg. Tem uma hora para tentar cortar, mas precisa de aprovação da comissão atlética. #feedmma pic.twitter.com/kli8erda5T — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) March 13, 2020

This was not the first instance where Kevin Lee weighed in above the weight limit. In his 2018 UFC Atlantic City main event against Edson Barboza, Lee weighed in at 157 pounds. The fight proceeded as a catchweight bout, and Lee had to forfeit 20 percent of his purse.

Although Kevin Lee hasn't explicitly stated why he wants to jump to welterweight, one can speculate that the arduous weight cut might be the reason why 'The Motown Phenom' wants to leave lightweight for now.

FWIW, someone close to Kevin Lee tells me the cut is going well and they are shedding the final weight now. Don’t anticipate problems. They have 50 minutes left. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 1, 2019