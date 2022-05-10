Oliveira vs. Volkanovski, Chandler vs. Dariush, and Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev - Brendan Schaub suggests interesting fights for UFC's 155lbs division

UFC 274 served as a fantastic showcase for the UFC lightweight division as Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler picked up statement-making victories. Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub indulged in some matchmaking in the aftermath of the recently concluded pay-per-view.

Chandler delivered a highlight reel knockout of former interim champion Tony Ferguson, while Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje in the very first round of their clash. Schaub now believes a fight between 'Do Bronx' and Islam Makhachev could serve as the next championship bout at 155 lbs.

"I would like to see him [Islam Makhachev] get a win over a top 5 guy before he fights for a title, but I wouldn’t be mad if he skipped Dariush… I could see the UFC doing Makhachev [vs.] Charles Oliveira."

Makhachev was supposed to fight Beneil Dariush in February, but the Iranian-American had to pull out due to injury. Instead, Makhachev fought and comfortably beat a late replacement in Bobby Green.

Brendan Schaub believes a potential Chandler-Dariush bout also makes sense, labeling the stylistic matchup "phenomenal."

"If you want to do Chandler-Dariush… Chandler [vs.] Dariush is a phenomenal fight."

Schaub also discussed an intriguing Charles Oliveira vs. Alexander Volkanovski bout. Volkanovski, the reigning featherweight champion, has teased a move up to lightweight on quite a few occasions.

'The Great' is scheduled to lock horns with Max Holloway in a trilogy bout at UFC 276 and a shot at champ-champ status could be on the table for the Australian if he beats Holloway. Dana White even confirmed at the UFC 274 post-fight press conference that he's open to a Volkanovski-Oliveira matchup.

Khabib Nurmagomedov calls for a Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev fight in Abu Dhabi

Brendan Schaub isn't the only one who likes the idea of Islam Makhachev taking on Charles Oliveira next. Khabib Nurmagomedov is actively campaigning for a fight between the two clear-cut best lightweights in the world. Oliveira is currently riding an 11-fight win streak, while Makhachev's stands at 10.

Nurmagomedov, the former lightweight champion, wrote on Twitter after UFC 274:

"@danawhite you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 22 October. Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11. @MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc"

'The Eagle' suggested an Oliveira-Makhachev bout for a UFC event on October 22, which is the slated date for UFC 281 in Abu Dhabi. The pay-per-view doesn't have any confirmed bouts at the moment and this fight could serve as the ideal main event.

