"On Lafayette street” - Dustin Poirier explains the "serendipity" of fighting Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

Dustin Poirier will be hoping that third time is the charm when he faces Islam Makhachev for the lightweight strap at UFC 302 on June 1. The pair are scheduled to headline the card in what should be a thrilling main event clash.

After being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira in his previous attempts at the UFC lightweight title, 'The Diamond' believes that the universe may align for him to be crowned the new champion against Makhachev.

Poirier recently outlined some coincidential aspects with regard to his upcoming title fight, including the street name of the arena that they will be competing in. The lightweight was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, and he will clash with the champion at the Prudential Center on Lafayette street in Newark, New Jersey.

The former interim champion was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he previewed his clash at UFC 302, saying:

"It's serendipity. Things just worked out the way they worked out for me to go out there and fight for the world title again. Brick City, New Jersey, on Lafayette street. Come on." [4:15-4:34]

He continued:

"I understand the threat in front of me on June 1st. No.1 pound-for-pound guy, Khabib's pupil, if you want to say... But man, what a way to finish the story... It's like a real-life Rocky story." [11:45-12:11]

Watch Dustin Poirier's interview below:

Dustin Poirier discusses Islam Makhachev possibly "underestimating" him ahead of UFC 302

Islam Makhachev is set to defend his title against Dustin Poirier on June 1, and believes that if he follows the gameplan accordingly, it will be an "easy night" for the champion.

Makhachev's comments were made during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, where he pointed to the vulnerabilities that come with Poirier's style. He said:

"His problem is his style... His weak points are wrestling and grappling. I have the keys for an easy fight."

Watch Makhachev discuss Dustin Poirier's style below:

During his recent interview with Ariel Helwani, 'The Diamond' was asked if he thought Makhachev "respected" him. Poirier said this:

"I kind of feel some of the stuff he says, he may not be. But I'm going to put my hands on this guy. I'm coming in there to hurt him. This is my last chance. Mom's spaghetti." [12:25-12:42 in the aforementioned interview]