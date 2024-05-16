ONE 167: Liam Harrison reveals he's "still trying to stay cautious" though fight camp for Katsuki Kitano

There aren't many people on the planet who look forward to sparring day as much as Liam Harrison does.

The British striking legend is always motivated to test himself in the gym, make adjustments, and keep on learning after over two decades in striking.

However, this hasn't always been the case in recent times due to the significant injury that he suffered during his last outing under the ONE Championship banner.

Since then, the Leeds legend has had to work smart rather than hard to recover back to full fitness and make a return that is now scheduled for ONE 167, where he will take on Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai duel.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, 'Hitman' spoke about how good it feels to be back sparring after such a long time on the sidelines.

That being said, Liam Harrison has still been weary of jumping back into the deep end too quickly and as such, has been taking things step by step wherever he can:

"Once a week, Once a week every Monday, I've been sparring hard. Everyone's f***ing massive as well. There are some heavy shots coming, swinging around. But it feels so good. I've never had that for so long, so it's just a nice feeling. You know, it's great to be out there too, but I'm still trying to stay cautious and all that."

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison is far too experienced to dive in head-first

Liam Harrison is not the kind of fighter that wants to spend a long time away from the gym considering how much of his life he has dedicated to his craft.

But at the same time, he knew that if he was going to be able to make a comeback after his knee was left in bad shape, he was going to have to do things the right way and that meant being patient and smart.

He's taken the steps necessary and now feels confident that his knee is ready to go but the first real test will be when he steps in to face Kitano in an incredible comeback fight.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.