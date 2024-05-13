ONE 167: Phetjeeja sees Stamp defending her atomweight crown with a knockout of Denice Zamboanga

The main event of ONE 167 has got everyone talking as Stamp Fairtex makes her return to action on June 7.

On a stage befitting of the Thai superstar, she will look to put on a show for the fans in attendance at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The final bout of the night, which wraps up a stacked night of action, sees her put the ONE atomweight world championship on the line for the first time against Denice Zamboanga.

The world champ is one of the most dangerous strikers in MMA today, given her past success as the former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

In her absence, several new stars have taken over the striking divisions at atomweight with the latest being another Thai phenom, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

The ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion said in a recent interview with ONE Championship that she believes the MMA world champ will defend her title in impressive fashion come fight night:

"I believe Stamp will be able to defend her title against Denice. She should be able to do it by knockout."

Stamp never fails to put on a show for the fans

With all of the great martial artists and fights that are lined up for ONE 167, there would only be one way to close out a show like that, and it's with Stamp.

The Thai superstar always blows the roof off the building when she is in action, be it with a spectacular knockout or even just her iconic walkout.

The atomweight queen is always looking to end the fight at the earliest opportunity, but as she faces a challenger who spent time as her training partner, So, the patience may be the aim of the game in this fight.

Stamp will know that her striking is the key in this one, as is often the case, but you can expect her to be zeroed in from the first bell to the last.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.